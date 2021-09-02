Gordon Smith Honored

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA will honor NAB President/CEO GORDON SMITH with its LOWRY MAYS EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARD at the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION ANNUAL BREAKFAST on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12th in the BRAHMS ROOM of the ENCORE HOTEL in LAS VEGAS during the NAB SHOW.

SMITH joined the NAB as President/CEO in NOVEMBER, 2009. Prior to joining NAB, he served as a two-term U.S. senator from OREGON and later as senior advisor in the WASHINGTON offices of COVINGTON & BURLING, LLP.

The award salutes its namesake and is underwritten by the MAYS FAMILY FOUNDATION. Past recipients include AJIT PAI, BILL CLARK, EDDIE FRITTS, CATHY HUGHES, MEL KARMAZIN, JEFF SMULYAN, DICK WILEY and others.





