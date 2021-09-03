McNamara (Photo: CBS)

Former PARAMOUNT+ EVP/Head of Programming JULIE MCNAMARA has landed at SPOTIFY as Head of U.S. Studios and Video, reporting to Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer DAWN OSTROFF.

THE LOS ANGELES TIMES reports that MCNAMARA will be based in LOS ANGELES and will oversee SPOTIFY's podcasting operations, including GIMLET MEDIA, PARCAST, and THE RINGER. COURTNEY HOLT remains on board as VP/Global Podcast Business.

MCNAMARA spent 15 years at CBS, serving as EVP/Drama Development before moving to oversee programming at the network's streaming service (then called CBS ALL ACCESS) as EVP/Original Content in 2016, and promoted to EVP/Head of Programming in 2020. She left PARAMOUNT+ earlier this year.

