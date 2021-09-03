Caps Off

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) argued its case for looser broadcast radio and TV ownership limits in comments to the FCC's 2018 Quadrennial Review of broadcast ownership rules, asserting that "the substantial and growing pressures on ad-supported broadcast stations in a radically altered competitive landscape" require "modernization" of the rules to allow broadcasters the scale to compete with new media.

The rules, the NAB charges in the filing, do not account for the increased competition and do not reflect changes in the public's media consumption habits. "In assessing competition," the comments state, "the FCC can no longer maintain the fiction that broadcast stations compete only against other broadcast stations ... the FCC must conclude that its local ownership rules are no longer necessary in the public interest as the result of competition.”

Admitting that the primary obstacle to more diversity in broadcast ownership is access to capital, the NAB nevertheless charges that the rules "have failed for decades to meaningfully promote diverse ownership of broadcast stations" and that "even if capital were more accessible, the FCC’s continued insistence on heavily regulating broadcasters -- including through outdated ownership rules -- is a clear disincentive to investment and new entry."

The NAB concludes that the Commission should adopt the changes the NAB proposed in 2019, including no caps on AM ownership, increasing the overall cap to eight commercial FMs in the top 75 markets plus two more under the FCC's incubator program, and no caps on FM ownership in markets 76 and smaller and unrated areas..

« see more Net News