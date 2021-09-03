AIMP Nashville Songwriters Series Class of 2021

The NASHVILLE chapter of the ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has announced the NASHVILLE-based songwriters selected to be in the seventh annual AIMP NASHVILLE Songwriter Series Class of 2021. The roster includes: ROCKY BLOCK, BEN CHAPMAN, JONATHAN HUTCHERSON, JENNA LaMASTER, JARED SCOTT and DAN WILSON. These writers were chosen by a committee of music industry professionals based on submissions from current AIMP members.

The selected songwriters will perform at THE LISTENING ROOM CAFE in a live songwriters round on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21st at 6p (CT). The event is free for AIMP members. Non-AIMP members can purchase tickets here.

“Huge congratulations to the AIMP NASHVILLE Songwriter Series Class of 2021, a snapshot of the names to remember as you scan the credits of future chart-topping tracks,” said REE GUYER, VP of the AIMP NASHVILLE Chapter. “We were blown away by the sheer talent on display this year, and as always, had a difficult time narrowing the class down to these final artists. We know they will put on an amazing show!”

