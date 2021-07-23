Wallen (Photo: Sweet Talk Publicity)

BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC RECORDS’ MORGAN WALLEN will be hosting an acoustic writer's round-style show benefitting THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE and the TENNESSEE EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND, to assist victims of the recent flooding in MIDDLE TENNESSEE. The concert, “MORGAN WALLEN And Friends,” will be held at NASHVILLE’s MARATHON MUSIC WORKS on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th. Tickets sold out instantly after WALLEN announced the show on social media last night (9/2).

The show lineup includes HARDY, DIERKS BENTLEY, COLE SWINDELL, LAINEY WILSON, JOSH THOMPSON, ERNEST, BEN BURGESS, LATHAN WARLICK and JARED MULLINS.

“I have been touched and heartbroken by the stories I’ve heard from the recent flood and its impact,” said WALLEN on his socials. “Wanted to do my part to help. Proud that this is my first official show in a long time. Hope you guys can make it on such short notice.”

