To Donate Text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321

In response to the devastating AUGUST flooding in MIDDLE TENNESSEE, just west of NASHVILLE in DICKSON and HUMPHREYS COUNTIES, LORETTA LYNN, a resident of the area, has put together an event to support her community. The Country icon called on the likes of GARTH BROOKS, TRISHA YEARWOOD, LUKE BRYAN and LUKE COMBS to perform at a benefit concert to help the areas impacted by the tragic event. Proceeds from the show, set to broadcast and livestream from the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th at 7p (CT), will directly support UNITED WAY OF HUMPHREYS COUNTY.

“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” said LYNN. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time-to-time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”

Tickets went on sale TODAY (9/3) via Opry.com, with prices beginning at $65. More performers will be announced for the event, to be hosted by SIRIUSXM's STORME WARREN.

The special event will broadcast live on CIRCLE NETWORK, in addition to livestreaming on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS via FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE.

The devastating floods rushed through rural TENNESSEE on SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th, after the area received more than 15 inches of rain over a six-hour period, leading to flash flooding that took the lives of 20 people – including the LYNN family’s own longtime ranch hand, WAYNE SPEARS (NET NEWS 8/23).

To donate, click here or text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321. For more information, visit Opry.com.

