99.1 The Bone Is Now Rocking

BINNIE MEDIA's Classic Hits WNNH (99.1 FRANK)/CONCORD-LAKES REGION/NH has flipped to Active Rock 99.1 THE BONE after being part of a full simulcast with WNLH (98.3 FRANK). Now the station takes on its own identity and premiered TODAY at 6a (ET).

BINNIE MEDIA VP/Programming HEATH COLE said, “We are incredibly excited to announce the addition to our NH portfolio of stations. Increasing the girth of our extremely popular Active Rock brand, WHXR (106.3 THE BONE) in SCARBOROUGH/PORTLAND, ME. THE BONE now makes its debut in the CONCORD-LAKES REGION just in time for LABOR DAY weekend with 5,000 songs commercial-free! The station will also carry The NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS and the on-air team will be announced soon. The station's attitude will come through voice-over legend DAVID LEE and we could not be more proud of our teams throughout NEW ENGLAND for the launch of this new station.”

BINNIE MEDIA President MASSIMO ROSATI said, “The success of THE BONE has been instrumental and we can’t wait for the CONCORD-LAKES community to embrace this BONE-a-fide experience."

