9/11 Memories

MOTOR RACING NETWORK will air special material during SATURDAY’s broadcast of the FEDERATED AUTO PARTS 400 SALUTE TO FIRST RESPONDERS at RICHMOND RACEWAY looking back at NASCAR’s response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The broadcast will include an extended pre-race show at 6p (ET) with remembrances from JEFF GORDON and RUSTY WALLACE, thoughts from NASCAR Vice Chairman MIKE HELTON, and highlights of the postponed race in NEW HAMPSHIRE won by DALE EARNHARDT JR. late in NOVEMBER 2001.

MRN’s regular weekday programming (“NASCAR LIVE,” “NASCAR TODAY,” “NASCAR HOT PASS”) will also be including 9/11 anniversary memories.

