NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball will continue airing on NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO under a new five-year contract extension. WGN has aired the WILDCATS games since 1996. WGN Sports Dir. DAVE EANET remains at the mic for both sports; he has called NORTHWESTERN football since 1990 and basketball since 1996.

WGN VP/GM MARY SANDBERG BOYLE said, “For the past 25 years, WGN RADIO has broadcast NORTHWESTERN football and men’s basketball and I am thrilled to be extending our partnership for five more years, bringing CHICAGO’s BIG TEN team play-by-play to our CHICAGO’s Very Own audience.”

EANET said, “I’m excited to see our relationship with NORTHWESTERN Athletics continue. We’ve had so many great moments: Bowl games, two BIG TEN Championship games, the NCAA Tournament, and I know many more thrilling moments are ahead. We look forward to bringing them to WGN RADIO listeners for the years to come.”

“WGN RADIO and DAVE EANET have been synonymous with the NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS for decades, and we’re excited to continue that partnership,” said NORTHWESTERN VP/Athletics & Recreation Dr. DERRICK GREGG. “His voice is the soundtrack to so many incredible memories for our fans, and we look forward to many more over the next five years.”

