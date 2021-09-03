Final Nominees Announced September 9th

Final nominees for “THE 55TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” will be revealed THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th at 7a (CT). The complete list will also be posted on the CMA Awards website here.

Hosts, performers and presenters for “THE 55TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” will be announced by the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION in the coming weeks. The program will air in NOVEMBER on ABC.

« see more Net News