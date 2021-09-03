-
'55th Annual CMA Awards' Final Nominees To Be Announced September 9th
by Shawn Reed
September 3, 2021 at 9:53 AM (PT)
-
Final nominees for “THE 55TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” will be revealed THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9th at 7a (CT). The complete list will also be posted on the CMA Awards website here.
Hosts, performers and presenters for “THE 55TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” will be announced by the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION in the coming weeks. The program will air in NOVEMBER on ABC.