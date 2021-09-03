Now On In South Bend

SOUND MANAGEMENT '80s Oldies WYET/SOUTH BEND, IN has been tweaked to '80s and '90s as THROWBACK 102.3. The station is produced by THROWBACK BRANDS, syndicator of THROWBACK NATION RADIO hosted by TONY LORINO. WYET has been airing THROWBACK NATION RADIO nightly since 2019.

Look for WYET (THROWBACK 102.3) to introduce air personalities to the station, including PAUL COOK for mornings, TRISHA MOORE in middays and CHASE MURPHY for afternoons. THROWBACK BRANDS founder TONY LORINO will continue to host evenings with THROWBACK NATION RADIO.

WYET GM PAM MASON commented, "SOUND MANAGEMENT is ecstatic about THROWBACK 102.3. Our listeners already embrace THROWBACK NATION RADIO, and now our new full-time music mix defines the most influential generation of entertainment consumers in history. We are ready to delight MICHIANA’s dedicated listeners and serve our advertisers."

TONY LORINO added "I can’t imagine a better first partner for THROWBACK BRANDS’ new hosts and lineup than SOUND MANAGEMENT. ARTHUR ANGOTTI [Owner], PAM MASON, BRAD KING [OM], and their team understand the emotional connection listeners make with music. We look forward to being a fixture in the vibrant SOUTH BEND community."

