SOUTH AFRICA’s JAMES DEACON returns with new music on BAD FUTURE and his latest single “For You.” The track is a tribute to the trials and tribulations of being addicted to nicotine. DEACON had a love/hate relationship with cigarettes since he was 16 and finally managed to quit and wrote a song about it. He thinks smokers will get it and non-smokers will think it’s about a girl but hopes both parties can put aside their differences and enjoy the track equally.His music was also used by HBO for their 8-week movie promo campaign. “For You” is taken from his upcoming EP due later this year. Listen to the debut single on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





