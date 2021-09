New Dial Positions

BICOASTAL MEDIA News-Talk KEDO-A and Classic Country KBAM-A (REAL COUNTRY)/LONGVIEW, WA have swapped signals as of YESTERDAY (9/2).

The transplanted KEDO is now heard on 1270 AM and new FM translator K260DH at 99.9 FM, while KBAM is using 1400 AM and K256CQ at 99.1 FM.





