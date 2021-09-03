Diversity Matters

This year's NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS will include a diversity symposium on OCTOBER 10th from 11a-2:30p (PT) at the LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER that will look at diversity, equity and inclusion in the media industry.

A roundtable of corporate Chief Diversity Officers including iHEARTMEDIA's MICHELE LAVEN, TEGNA's GRADY TRIPP, and E.W. SCRIPPS' DANYELLE WRIGHT will be followed by sessions on building effective employee resource groups and DE&I committees and supplier diversity strategies; another roundtable on leadership diversity will feature iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Diversity and Inclusion YESENIA BELLO, ALLEN MEDIA ABC affiliate KITV (TV)/HONOLULU Pres./GM JASON HAGIWARA, and COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI DOS ANGELINA ROSARIO, followed by a look at the LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL's "7@7" digital newscast with RENEE SUMMEROUR, JENN AUH, and LE'ANDRE FOX.

“The value of this new program cannot be overstated,” said NAB Chief Diversity Officer MICHELLE DUKE. “The last year has made it clear that businesses need to take a more active role in creating and developing more inclusive and diverse workplaces, and we are excited for the role NAB has to lead a culture of change.”

« see more Net News