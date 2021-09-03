Sold

Receiver BILL WHITLEY has found a buyer for Hip Hop KJMG (MAJIC 97)/BASTROP-MONROE, LA, selling the station formerly owned by KP MUSIC GROUP, LLC to TODD FOWLER's SKYLINE MEDIA, LLC for $20,000. WHITLEY was appointed Keeper of KP MUSIC GROUP in JANUARY by a LOUISIANA state judge in a lawsuit against the company and its manager.

Another filing in the FCC database has DJ TWO RIVERS RADIO, INC. transferring News-Talk WBBA-F/PITTSFIELD, IL and Country WJBM-A-W284DN (REAL COUNTRY 104.7/1480)/JERSEYVILLE, IL to GBI COMMUNICATIONS, LLC pursuant to a settlement of four lawsuits; the parties have agreed to the transfer and a time brokerage agreement before closing in exchange for the lawsuits' dismissal and release of all claims, and the parties' agreement not to disparage each other.

A pair of Silent STA requests were filed by ALEX MEDIA, INC. (KBRS/BELLE ROSE, LA, lost power in Hurricane Ida) and MUSIC GUILD INTERNATIONAL, INC. (WEXP/BRANDON, VT, faulty transmitter).

As of THURSDAY, stations remaining off the air due to Hurricane Ida, according to the FCC include CUMULUS MEDIA's Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3)/LAPLACE-NEW ORLEANS, Hot AC KKND (106.7 THE KREWE)/PORT SULPHUR-NEW ORLEANS, and R&B KMEZ/BELLE CHASSE-NEW ORLEANS; iHEARTMEDIA's Adult Hits KVDU (104.1 THE SPOT)/HOUMA-NEW ORLEANS and Gospel WYLD-A (HALLELUJAH 940) and Sports WWWL-A (THE BET)/NEW ORLEANS; EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian KLXH (K-LOVE)/THIBODAUX-HOUMA, LA, Contemporary Christian WBKL (K-LOVE)/CLINTON-BATON ROUGE, Contemporary Christian WFMA (AIR1)/MARION-TUSCALOOSA, AL, Spanish Religion WNKV (RADIO NUEVA VIDA)/NORCO, LA, and Contemporary Christian KNOL (K-LOVE)/JEAN LAFITTE-NEW ORLEANS; SUNBELT BROADCASTING CORP. Country WJDR (98 HOT COUNTRY) and Classic Hits WSSM (COOL 104.9)/PRENTISS, MS, Classic Country WHSY-A/HATTIESBURG, MS, and WSSM simulcast WCJU-A/COLUMBIA, MS; FM translator K208FC/ARABI-NEW ORLEANS (erroneously listed by the FCC as W208FC); and SHADOWLANDS COMMUNICATIONS Religion WSHO-A (SUNSHINE 800)/NEW ORLEANS.

And ROUTE 6 BROADCASTING AREA PARTNERSHIP has closed on the sale of Country WWCB-A-W231DW/CORRY, PA to LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE, INC. for $70,000.

