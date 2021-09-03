Colleen Bowers

VIDARE CREATIVE has added (8/30) COLLEEN BOWERS as Client Relationship Manager. She has 18 + years of experience with non-profit organizations like COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL, WORLD VISION and CHILDFUND. In 2006, she started a consulting and management company, ONE STEP ENTERTAINMENT, which supports live events, music, and non-profit industries.



BOWERS shared, “I’m thrilled to use my experience and skill set to partner with such incredible ministries and be able to help them further their mission. It’s a true honor to be a part of VIDARE CREATIVE and to work with such a brilliant and dedicated team that shares that same heart.”



VIDARE’s Chief Business Officer, PAUL GOLDSMITH added, “Some people are a good fit for a job on paper, and with her years of nonprofit experience, COLLEEN certainly is. But there are a few people who come so highly recommended that even if you didn't have an opening, you'd find a way to hire them anyway, and COLLEEN fits that description as well."





« see more Net News