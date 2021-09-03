Leonard

Former KARGO Senior Manager, Publisher Partnerships MICHAEL LEONARD has joined ACAST as Content Business Development Director, focusing on advertising sales for U.S. podcasts in the international market.

“One of the most lucrative opportunities for U.S. podcast publishers right now lies in harnessing their popularity with international audiences,” said Managing Dir./AMERICAS VERONIKA TAYLOR. “Many media organizations and networks are leaving valuable global inventory unused -- and money on the table. We’re offering US publishers the best marketplace to sell their programming across the world and maximize their profits.”

“With a strong presence in international markets, ACAST is the right partner for any publisher looking to expand and monetize their audio footprint globally,” said LEONARD, who started at ACAST in AUGUST. “I look forward to working with leading publishers and creators in the U.S., and helping them reach their full potential.”

