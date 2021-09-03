Fundraiser

The annual EAGLES RADIOTHON for the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES AUTISM FOUNDATION is being held on the team's flagship radio outlet, AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA, TODAY and TOMORROW (9/7-8) during the station's daytime programming. The auction and fundraising effort is supported by FIRSTRUST BANK and the GREEN FAMILY FOUNDATION. This year, $30 donations will earn an exclusive t-shirt designed by EAGLES running back MILES SANDERS, and among the experiences being auctioned are autographed practice jerseys, lunch with EAGLES EVP/GM HOWIE ROSEMAN, passing lessons from quarterback JALEN HURTS, a cooking class with wide receivers JALEN REAGOR and DEVONTA SMITH, tickets to see a game from the FOX BET LOUNGE at LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD, and other packages.

"We are grateful to team up with SPORTSRADIO 94WIP again and deliver one-of-a-kind EAGLES experiences to help drive fundraising efforts for the EAGLES AUTISM FOUNDATION," said the foundation's Exec. Dir. RYAN HAMMOND, adding, "Together with the community we are changing the lives of those affected by autism. Every dollar raised through the EAGLES RADIOTHON will support groundbreaking autism research."

"We're proud to once again team up with the PHILADELPHIA EAGLES and the EAGLES AUTISM FOUNDATION to support their dedicated effort to autism awareness, research and care," said SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF. "The last year-plus has allowed radio to demonstrate its unique ability to connect with the audience it serves, and we're honored to leverage our platform to unite with our listeners and partners for this selfless cause."

