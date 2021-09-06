Megatrax Goes Bump In The Night

Production music library MEGATRAX is now offering “Spooktacular” HALLOWEEN music for its clients’ upcoming mid/late OCTOBER promotional spots.

MEGATRAX Director Of Marketing JAMES CLARKE commented, “The nights are drawing in, and HALLOWEEN is creeping ever closer. To help our clients create the most petrifying content they possibly can, we have compiled a collection of bone-chilling tracks and FX for their horrific HALLOWEEN projects.”

To explore music from a selection of MEGATRAX’s spooky sounds, click on "HALLOWEEN," 'DARK & TWISTED," "HALLOWEEN FX" and "GOTHIC ROCK."













« see more Net News