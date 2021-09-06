Joel Whitburn's 'R&R Chart History'

JOEL WHITBURN's "RADIO & RECORDS: Top Pop Hits 1973-2009," a comprehensive compilation of the leading trade magazine's charts over a 35-year period has been published and is available for $69.95. It's the only place to access this chart information.which has never been compiled before.

Many popular album cuts that were not allowed to chart on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 (such as ELTON JOHN's “Pinball Wizard." LED ZEPPELIN's “All My Love” and MADONNA's “Into The Groove” were huge Top 10 hits on the R&R charts. All of those hits will be designated with a special star symbol for the 225 songs and 65 artists that did not appear on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 chart!

RADIO & RECORDS was founded as a newspaper in 1973 by BOB WILSON and ROBERT KARDASHIAN on OCTOBER 5th, 1973. It remained an independent publication until AUGUST 2006, when VNU (the parent company of BILLBOARD) bought it, but kept the name RADIO & RECORDS until it officially folded with the issue dated JUNE 5th, 2009.

The volume contains every single to make the Rock/Pop/CHR/Top 40 charts of every issue from 1973-2009. The Rock/Pop chart ranked the top songs each week, based on radio playlists from around the U.S. By 1981, the term CONTEMPORARY HIT RADIO (CHR) was used for the first time to describe the music played on popular “Top 40” radio stations. Because the charts were based strictly on airplay, programmers could use them as a more accurate way to program their own stations. The charts were used for popular radio countdown shows hosted by RICK DEES, DICK CLARK and CASEY KASEM.

