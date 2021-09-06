Sarah Harding (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

SARAH HARDING, a founding member of platinum-sellingt U.K. GIRLS ALOUD, has died at 39 after a battle with breast cancer.

HARDING's mother MARIE announced the death on social media, "It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter SARAH has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of her battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to SARAH and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved. I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

HARDING revealed a year ago of her breast cancer diagnosis, which had spread to other parts of her body after she underwent chemotherapy and a mastectomy, in her memoir, "Hear Me Out," published earlier this year: “In DECEMBER, my doctor told me that the upcoming CHRISTMAS would probably be my last. I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now… I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left. Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things.”

HARDING was among the five singers recruited to form GIRLS ALOUD on the reality singing competition "Popstars: The Rivals" in 2002. The girl group had immediate success, with the U.K.’s #1 single during CHRISTMAS with tier debut, "Sound Of The Underground."

With HARDING, the other members of GIRLS ALOUD — CHERYL TWEEDY, NADINE COYLE, NICOLA ROBERTS and KIMBERLEY WALSH -- released five albums during their decade-long tenure together, with each LP going platinum in their native U.K. The group officially disbanded in 2013, after which HARDING embarked briefly on a solo career before pursuing acting, including a stint on the long-running series "Coronation Street."

