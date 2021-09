'Java' Joel Murphy

"JAVA" JOEL MURPHY has been doing regular fill-ins at iHEARTRADIO News/Talk WTAM/CLEVELAND, filling in for MIKE TRIVISONNO in PM Drive last WEDNESDAY with co-hosts CARMEN ANGELO and SETH THE BARBARIAN. Listen to his air check here.

This was in addition to landing weekends at D.A. PETERSON, INC. Top 40 WDJQ (Q92)/CANTON, OH





















