Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

A note that affects all charts this week. Due to HURRICANE IDA, MEDIABASE used 7 of the most recent 14 days of airplay for stations that were affected. That, along with the holiday weekend, may have slowed spin momentum a bit this week

Top 40: Kid Laroi/Justin Bieber New #1; Maneskin, Olivia 'traitor', Mendes/Tainy, Halsey Score 1000+ Spin Gains

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER take over the top spot with "Stay," up 2*-1* and +1222 spins

* ED SHEERAN hits the top 3 with "Bad Habits"

* MANESKIN go 19*-16* and near the top 15 with "Beggin," and are +1519 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO is surging again with "traitor," up 20*-17* and is +1170 spins

* SHAWN MENDES & TAINY go top 20, up 22*-20* with "Summer Of Love" at +1162 spins

* HALSEY scores a notable 36*-26* move with "i am not a woman, i'm a god," up 1162 spins in her second week on the chart

* DOJA CAT leaps 35*-29* with "Need To Know," up 848 spins

* WALKER HAYES lands the lone debut at 37* with "Fancy Like," which appears on its way to becoming a multi-format hit

Rhythmic: Doja Cat/The Weeknd #1; Megan Runner Up; Post Top 5; Wizkid/Tems Top 10

* DOJA CAT and THE WEEKND hold the top spot for a 3rd week with "You Right"

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is the new runner up with "Thot Sh*t," moving 4*-2* and is up 546 spins

* POST MALONE has another top 5 hit with "Motley Crew," rising 7*-4* and is up 176 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW are nearing the top 5, up 8*-6* with "INDUSTRY BABY," and +697 spins

* WIZKID enters the top 10 with "Essence," featuring TEMS, up 11*-9* and +656 spins

* YUNG BLEU & CHRIS BROWN enter the top 15 with "Baddest," climbing 16*-13* and is up 110 spins

* LIZZO and CARDI B also hit the top 15 with "Rumors," rising 19*-14* and is up 267 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO's chart topping Urban hit "Wockesha" is top 20 at Rhythmic, up 21*-18* and is +278 spins

* A big debut for DOJA CAT at 30* with "Need To Know," and is +537 spins

* SKRILLEX enters at 36* with "Don't Go," featuring JUSTIN BIEBER and DON TOLLIVER, up 188 spins

* MORRAY debuts at 37* with "Trenches"

* TYGA comes on at 39* with "Mrs. Bubblegum"

* ISAIAH RASHAD enters at 40* with "From The Garden," featuring LIL UZI, up 166 spins

Urban: Wizkid/Tems New #1; Megan Runner Up; Wale/Chris Brown, T-Pain/Kehlani Top 10; Capella Grey Top 15; Lil Nas X/Jack Harlow Top 20

* WIZKID is takes over the top spot with "Essence," featuring TEMS, up 2*-1* and up 394 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Thot Sh*t," and is +693 spins

* CHRIS BROWN is featured on three songs in a row inside the top 10

* YUNG BLEU goes 10*-7* with "Baddest," and is +216 spins, while H.E.R. moves to #8 on her song with CHRIS BROWN and "Come Through"

* WALE hits the top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Angles," up 196 spins

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI also go top 10 - moving 13*-10*

* CAPELLA GREY surges into the 15, up 18*-12* with "Gyalis," rising 500 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW go top 20 with "INDUSTRY BABY," moving 22*-19* and are +187 spins

* CHRISSY debuts at 38* with "Dreamin'"

* JACQUEES enters at 40* with "Not Jus' Anybody," featuring FUTURE

Hot AC: Sheeran Holds Top Spot; Olivia Holds Two In Top 5; Marshmello/Jonas Top 10; Kid Laroi/Bieber, Doja Cat/SZA Top 10; Onerepublic, 98 Degrees Return

* ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits" spends a 4th week at #1

* OLIVIA RODRIGO continues with two of the top five with "good 4 u" at 2* and +143 spina and "deja vu" at 5* and +326 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER vault into the top 10, up 13*-9* with "Stay," up 780 spins

* DOJA CAT hits the top 10 with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, up 11*-10*

* THE WEEKND is nearing another top 10 with "Take My Breath," up 12*-11* and +281 spins

* MAROON 5 go top 15 with "Lost," up 16*-13*

* DUA LIPA is top 15 as well with "Love Again," rising 18*-15* and at +274 spins

* SHAWN MENDES and TAINY go top 20 with with "Summer Of Love," up 23*-17* and are +540 spins

* WEEZER are top 20 with "All My Favorite Songs," featuring AJR, rising 22*-20*

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA leap 26*-21* with "Cold Heart" and are +265 spins

* ALESSO, MARSHMELLO & JAMES BAY vault 37*-29* with "Chasing Stars," up 229 spins

* SANTANA, ROB THOMAS & AMERICAN AUTHORS go 39*-31* with "Move," up 169 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC have the top debut at 35* with "Someday" - up 286 spins

* 98 DEGREES return with a strong debut at 38* with "Where Do You Wanna Go"

* MANESKIN enter at 39* with "Beggin," up 78 spins

* TAI VERDES comes aboard at 40* with "A-O-K"

Active Rock: Mammoth WVH New #1; Foo Fighters Runner Up; Chevelle Top 5; Seether, Atreyu Top 10

* MAMMOTH WVH take over the top spot with "Don't Back Down"

* FOO FIGHTERS are the new runner up, climbing 3*-2* with "Making A Fire," at +43 spins

* CHEVELLE go top 5 with "Mars Simula," rising 7*-5*

* SEETHER are back in the top 10, up 12*-9* and are +51 spins

* ATREYU hit the top 10 in their 25th week on the chart as "Warrior," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, up 11*-10*

* HALESTORM vault into the top 15, up 22*-12* with "Back From The Dead," up 330 spins

* ARCHITECTS go top 20 with "Dead Butterflies," up 21*-20*

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA score a big move in their second week, up 29*-21* with "Alone Again," up 221 spins

* DED enters at 37* with "Kill Beautiful Things"

* KINGDOM COLLAPSE debuts at 39* with "Unbreakable"

* DOROTHY enters at 40* with "What's Coming To Me"

Alternative: Twenty One Pilots Hold Top Spot; Dragons Have Two Of Top Four; Bastille Top 10; Maneskin 'Beggin' Top 15

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hold the top spot with "Saturday," for a 3rd week

* IMAGINE DRAGONS now have two of the top five as "Wrecked" is up 8*-4* and is +129 spins - joining "Follow You," which is at #3

* BASTILLE is back in the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Distorted Light Beam," up 79 spins

* MANESKIN are top 15 with "Beggin," up 18*-14* and with a big 295 spins

* CANNONS go top 20, moving 21*-18* with "Bad Dreams," up 53 spins

* TAI VERDES is top 20, climbing 22*-19* with "A-O-K," up 51 spins

* SEB moves 24*-20* with "Seaside Demo," at +88 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY scores a triple digit spin gain, up 26*-22* with "Papercuts," up 101 spins

* WET LEG debuts at 30* with "Chaise Lounge," up 262 spins

* DIRTY HEADS enter at 36* with "Rage," featuring TRAVIS BARKER, and AIMEE INTERRUPTER

* PALAYE ROYALE enters at 40* with "No Love In LA"

Triple A: Vance Joy New Chart Topper; Foos Runner Up; Bleachers Top 3; Milky Chance Top 5; Nathaniel Rateliff Top 10

* VANCE JOY takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Missing Piece"

* FOO FIGHTERS is the runner up at Active Rock and Triple A as "Making A Fire," climbing 3*-2* at +40 spins

* BLEACHERS go top 3 with "Stop Making This Hurt," up 5*-3*

* MILKY CHANCE go top 5 with "Colorado," leaping 7*-5*

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS are top 10 in their second week, up 17*-10* with "Survivor" at +108 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 15 with "Wrecked," up 16*-13*

* LUCY DACUS makes the top 20 with "Brando," up 22*-20*

* KILLERS debut at 23* with "Quiet Town," and are +89 spins

* DERMOT KENNEDY comes on at 27* with "Better Days"

* ROBERT PLANT and ALISON KRAUSS debut at 28* with "Can't Let Go"

* AMOS LEE has the final new entry at 29* with "Worry No More" at +60 spins

« see more Net News