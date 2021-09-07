Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS writes, "I'll bet I know what you're thinking.

"It's the day after a long holiday weekend, and the last thing you need to deal with is a profound challenge. Or a new acronym, for that matter. But I'm figuring you're up to the task, hopefully enjoying the lack of labor this past weekend, and you're ready for anything that comes you way. And today, I'm bringing it.

"It's something I've thought about for a long time now, and I finally ran into a paper that not only addresses it, but also a research study that validates a problem many, many companies are dealing with."

Read the full blog post here.

« see more Net News