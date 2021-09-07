WDRM Welcomes Blair Davis To Mornings

iHEARTMEDIA Country WDRM/HUNTSVILLE, AL welcomes BLAIR DAVIS to the “WDRM Morning Show” as a co-host alongside BRENT "DINGO" CRANK. DAVIS most recently served as midday host and Dir./Social Media at NCA’s HOT AC WRSA (MIX 96.9)/HUNTSVILLE. The search for a new co-host had been ongoing since JULY (NET NEWS 7/14). Former morning co-host JOSIE LANE departed the station in JUNE.

“BLAIR brings a high level of talent on-air, on social media and in the community,” said iHEARTMEDIA HUNSTVILLE SVP/Programming ERICH WEST. “Adding that mix with a superstar like DINGO is just what we need further to separate 102.1 WDRM from the rest of the pack.”

DINGO has been a host on the “WDRM Morning Show” since OCTOBER 2019 (NET NEWS 10/9/19). DAVIS' hire marks a return to the station where she first started as an intern in 2014.

Congratulate her via INSTAGRAM here.

« see more Net News