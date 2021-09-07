Locklan Joseph Davis (Photo: Instagram)

MCA NASHVILLE artist JORDAN DAVIS and his wife KRISTEN welcomed their son, LOCKLAN JOSEPH DAVIS, to the world on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th. With their newborn son, the DAVIS' are now a family of four, including daughter ELOISE LARKIN DAVIS, who was born in NOVEMBER of 2019. The couple announced that they had a son on the way in MAY (NET NEWS 5/17).

DAVIS shared the most recent happy news on INSTAGRAM over the weekend, writing, “LOCKLAN JOSEPH arrived YESTERDAY, and he is perfect. KRISTEN is the toughest person I’ve ever met, and she did such an amazing job getting him here. Momma and baby are both doing great, and I am so blessed to get to be LOCKLAN and ELOISE’s dad.”

