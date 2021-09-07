New podcast

MEGHAN TRAINOR and her brother and best friend, RYAN TRAINOR, have a new podcast, "Workin’ On It". Each week the duo will discuss a new topic, such as being a new mom, navigating Hollywood, mental health and more. The podcast is co-produced by CLOUD10 MEDIA and iHEARTMEDIA. The podcast is distributed by the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. It will premiere on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th on iHEARTRADIO and all other major podcast streaming platforms.

“RYAN is one of my favorite humans ever. He always keeps me humble and real and I’m so grateful to have a brother/bestie like him,” MEGHAN said. “I hope that getting to share our stories will make people laugh with and at us.”

“I might be biased, but I think that MEGHAN is the funniest person in the world.” RYAN said. “I can’t wait for everyone to realize that she’s not just ‘that Bass girl.’”

