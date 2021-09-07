Over $100,000 Raised!

AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE’s morning host, MATT McALLISTER, not only met his initial goal of $25,000 to assist NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES (NWBB) (NET NEWS 8/30), he crushed it!

His “Morning Wolfpack” raised $107,950 in five days. Four local veterans suffering from PTSD will receive a trained service dog from NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES in BATTLEGROUND, WA thanks to the fundraiser. The adoption, training and delivery of each PTSD service dog costs $25,000.

McALLISTER started with a weekly goal of $25,000. That goal was achieved in less than 24 hours. The outpouring of generosity from the station’s listeners pushed the weekly goal to more than $100,000.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could raise over $100,000 in five days, but thanks to the generosity of the 'The Morning Wolfpack audience we just did,” said McALLISTER. “It was an honor to spread the word about NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES all week long, and I am so grateful that SERVICE PET FOR VETS will now allow NWBB to train and gift four service dogs to local vets!”

Donations to NWBB can be made here.









