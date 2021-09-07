Alex Coslov





REPUBLIC RECORDS VP/Marketing Strategy ALEX COSLOV has added SVP stripes. REPUBLIC EVP/GM JIM ROPPO made the announcement today (9/7).

ROPPO commented, "ALEX consistently identifies and maximizes cutting edge opportunities that not only move the needle, but make waves throughout popular culture. I’m always excited to see what he comes up with next. It’s an honor to announce this well-earned promotion."

COSLOV added, "REPUBLIC is a family business, and I love that. This is more than just music and numbers to JIM and MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN. They make us feel like we’re a part of something bigger and challenge us to be the best we can be. As a team, we’re always finding, galvanizing, and activating audiences with moments. On every campaign, my goal is to have our campaign as a whole or a single activation that will end up on someone else's mood board for their future campaign. We’re always collectively pushing to raise the bar together."

COSLOV joined REPUBLIC RECORDS in 2017 as VP/Marketing Strategy after leading ULTRA MUSIC's marketing for four years. COSLOV was recently named to BILLBOARD's "40 Under 40" list for 2021.

