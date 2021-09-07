Prostyle

iHEARTMEDIA/FLORIDA Division will again have the talents of DJ/On-air personality PROSTYLE. He's returning to broadcast PM drive at Hip Hop N' R&B WBTP (97.5)/TAMPA and nights at Hip Hop N' R&B WTKS-F2 (104.5 THE BEAT)/ORLANDO.

For the past 10 years, he's been at iHEART's Hip Hop N' R&B WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK. PROSTYLE will continue his duties at POWER until a replacement is found.

He'll also expand his reach and bring his mixing talents to select Hip-Hop and Spanish Contemporary stations in MIAMI, ORLANDO, TAMPA, WEST PALM BEACH, JACKSONVILLE, FORT MYERS, TALLAHASSEE, and elsewhere.

PROSTYLE said, “It’s great to be back to where it all started. I’m excited for this next chapter in my career and looking forward to what the future brings. I’m ready to bring that positive energy to the beautiful SUNSHINE STATE while keeping the party moving over the airwaves.”

He started his career in ORLANDO at WJHM and WPYO.

« see more Net News