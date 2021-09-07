Fletcher (Photo: Jeff Ray)

Rising artist JORDAN FLETCHER has signed with TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS and is set to release his first song with the NASHVILLE-based label, "Rather Be Broke," this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th.

The FLORIDA-native left college in 2016 after deciding to move to NASHVILLE, where he began writing songs and playing shows at bars. He was recently named a "Highway Find" on SIRIUSXM's "The Highway" channel. FLETCHER is signed to a worldwide publishing deal with SEA GAYLE MUSIC and managed by TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT.

“We are very excited to begin the journey with JORDAN and TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS,” said label Pres. NORBERT NIX. “JORDAN is a consummate songwriter and experienced artist ready for the ride.”

“I’m so honored to join the incredible roster of artists and the great team behind the scenes at TRIPLE TIGERS,” said FLETCHER. “I write my own life into every song I sing, so it means the world to have this platform to share those personal stories with even more fans.”

