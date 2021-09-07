Brannan (Photo: Zoe Prinds-Flash Photography

KELSEY BRANNAN has been named GM for UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON radio station WSUM/MADISON, WI. The station is the country’s largest college radio station, with over 200 members and a variety of award-winning music, talk, news and sports programming.

BRANNAN will leave her post as APD at KCMP (THE CURRENT)/ MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL after nearly two years. Her previous work includes Producer & Project Manager at KEXP/SEATTLE and MD at THE CURRENT. She earned a B.A. in Communication Arts from the UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON in 2014 and served as PD of WSUM in 2012.

BRANNAN said, “WSUM is a highly innovative station and an amazing community that has shaped much of my life and career. I’m humbled by the responsibility of stepping in as GM and thrilled about what’s ahead.”

Brannan will take over from DAVE BLACK, who is retiring 26 years after launching WSUM.

