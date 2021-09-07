Big Bucks Raised

Relief efforts in the wake of HURRICANE IDA have been happening across the country since last week's devastating storm.

TOMMY CHUCK, SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA, told ALL ACCESS, "On FRIDAY (9/3), iHEARTRADIO TAMPA BAY partnered up with NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP NBC affiliate WFLA-TV to raise money for those affected by HURRICANE IDA. In less than 24 hours, we raised $66,500 to benefit the AMERICAN RED CROSS!"

« see more Net News