Watkins (Photo: Molly Bouchon)

NASHVILLE-based SMACKSONGS has signed singer/songwriter CAROLINE WATKINS to a worldwide publishing deal.

The NASHVILLE native signed her first publishing deal right out of high school with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and was awarded the MIRANDA LAMBERT Women Creators Scholarship while attending BELMONT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE. Her songs were included in the feature film "Forever My Girl."

"CAROLINE’s songwriting talents and abilities make her a natural fit for our roster,” said SMACKSONGS Chief Creative Officer ROBIN PALMER. “Our entire team couldn’t be more excited to work with her. We feel like this is perfect timing for the next chapter in her career.”

“I could not be more excited to start working with SMACK. SHANE [McANALLY] has been an incredible mentor and friend to me over the years, so it’s a dream come true to get to work with his team,” said WATKINS. “I’ve always been a fan of SMACK, but when I met ROBIN and the rest of the team, they immediately made me feel so at home and like part of the family, and I could not imagine a better place to get to write songs every day.”

