Perry (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com) And Lorde (Photo: Republic)

VARIETY's POWER OF WOMEN: LOS ANGELES is set for SEPTEMBER 30 in LOS ANGELES with VARIETY working with cable network LIFETIME to honor RITA MORENO, CHANNING DUNGEY, KATY PERRY, AMANDA GORMAN and LORDE. Each of the honorees will also be featured on the SEPTEMBER 29, POWER OF WOMEN issue of VARIETY.

