-
Variety's Power Of Women: Los Angeles To Honor Katy Perry, Lorde, Rita Moreno, Channing Dungey And Amanda Gorman
September 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
VARIETY's POWER OF WOMEN: LOS ANGELES is set for SEPTEMBER 30 in LOS ANGELES with VARIETY working with cable network LIFETIME to honor RITA MORENO, CHANNING DUNGEY, KATY PERRY, AMANDA GORMAN and LORDE. Each of the honorees will also be featured on the SEPTEMBER 29, POWER OF WOMEN issue of VARIETY.
See more from VARIETY here.