The NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE schedule kicks off THURSDAY (9/9) and the NFL and iHEARTMEDIA have unveiled the NFL's PODCAST NETWORK lineup. Existing podcasts, "AROUND THE NFL", "MOVE THE STICKS", "NFL FANTASY FOOTBALL PODCAST and others return this season. New will be "NFL INSIDE REPORT", "NFL EXPLAINED" and "TAPE HEADS" start this week.

NFL VP/Head Of Business Operations & Club Media MEREDITH BATTIN commented, "We are excited to bring this new slate of podcasts to NFL fans everywhere, representing the best storytelling, access and talent from NFL MEDIA and NFL FILMS. Through the NFL’s partnership with iHEARTMEDIA and the launch of the NFL’s PODCAST NETWORK, it will be even easier for fans to discover great new podcasts from the NFL and participating clubs."

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON added, "We are proud to team up with the NFL to roll out an incredible lineup of podcasts. Just as this football season kicks off, we’re thrilled to introduce such an expansive slate of shows featuring amazing talent across the NFL that will appeal to both casual fans and diehard fans around the globe."

« see more Net News