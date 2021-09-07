Coming Up Saturday

iHEARTMEDIA's NASHVILLE stations are hosting the 19th Annual WINE ON THE RIVER event this SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th FROM 3-7P (CT) at RIVERFRONT PARK. The event is a benefit for revitalization of Downtown NASHVILLE. THE INITIATIVE 2NDAVESTRONG was established to raise funds to help restore the city's historic 2nd AVENUE, heavily damaged in the CHRISTMAS 2020 bombing.

iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE stations Country WSIX (THE BIG 98), Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER), Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK), Hip Hop & R&B WUBT (101.1 THE BEAT) and Talk WLAC (TALKRADIO 98.3 & 1510) are hosting and promoting the event, while WRVW's RICKI SANCHEZ will be official host. The event will feature live entertainment, food and drink.

Attendees will be required to show a COVID-19 vaccine card or a negative test within the last 72 hours of the event.

