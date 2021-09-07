ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the friends and family of JOYCE REEVES MILSAP, wife of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member RONNIE MILSAP. She died YESTERDAY (9/6) at age 81.

JOYCE was the inspiration and muse behind a number of RONNIE's hits, including "Daydreams About Night Things," "Smoky Mountain Rain," "Show Her," "You Don't Know How Much I Love You," "A Woman In Love," "What A Difference You've Made In My Life" and many others. The two married in 1965, and JOYCE, who RONNIE nicknamed "SAPPHIRE," supported him every step of the way for the past 56 years.

“There are no words, and not enough songs in the world to explain how much I love my SAPPHIRE,” said RONNIE. “She was the music and the feeling inside all of those songs, so if you loved my music, you understand some of how much I loved my beautiful, beautiful wife. It’s all in the songs, but she was even more. She was the love of my life, the mother of my son, the world’s happiest grandmother and someone who woke up every day curious and ready for whatever adventure she could get into. When people tell me they love my music, I always smile, because that music is pure JOYCE. We went through lean times laughing, good times beyond our imagination, tough times where we held on to each other for dear life. Blessedly/thankfully, she’s in heaven with our TODD [their only son] – and I know somehow from heaven, she’s still here with me every day, because that’s just how she was.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.





