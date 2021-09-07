Fundraiser Finished At 106%

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH finished its FALL SHARATHON, reaching more than 106% of the goal with the help of VIDARE CREATIVE.



THE RIVER’s Chief Development Officer, DAVE STEPHENS commented, “It’s always a blessing to meet and exceed a SHARATHON goal! I’m so thankful that GOD continues to provide generous listeners, and a team that works hard and well together.”



“In this post-COVID world, stations who impact the lives of their listeners, and are not afraid to embrace new ways of communicating will come out winners, and that’s THE RIVER,” said VIDARE CREATIVE’s DAVE KIRBY. “We’re proud to work with a team of people who work so hard to share hope with the people of CENTRAL OHIO.”



THE RIVER relies on advertising and listener-support to fund its operation.

