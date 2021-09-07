Mantel (Photo: Facebook)

AUDACY’s recently launched Country WLKK (107.7/104.7 THE WOLF)/WETHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP/W284AP BUFFALO, NY has named LIZ MANTEL to mornings. The hiring of MANTEL is the station’s first since it flipped from Alternative to Country in JULY (NET NEWS 7/1).

MANTEL returns to the market after exiting TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s WYRK/BUFFALO in JANUARY 2019 (NET NEWS 1/8/19).

She is already on the job and can be congratulated here.

