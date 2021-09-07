Brannigan To Be Honored

The COUNTRY RADIO BROADCATERS (CRB) have named radio veteran BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN as the 2021 CRB President’s Award recipient. The award will be presented at the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Dinner and Awards Ceremony on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13th at THE WESTIN in NASHVILLE.

BRANNIGAN has held executive, programming and on-air role at SUMMITMEDIA, SCRIPPS, JOURNAL BROADCAST GROUP and others in her career. She was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2012.

“Few people have impacted CRB, CRS [COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR] and Country music at the level of BEVERLEE BRANNIGAN," said CRB/CRS Board Pres. KURT JOHNSON of TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. "As a highly successful radio professional, she has produced great local radio and helped develop the careers of countless Country stars. As an officer of the board of directors, she brings wisdom, insight, creativity and conscience to all our dealings at CRB. In short, our entire format is much stronger thanks to BEVERLEE’s talent and commitment.”

The CRB President's Award is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the marketing, production, growth and development of CRS and the multiple services that CRB provides to the Country radio and music communities.

Individual tickets and tables are now available for the event. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased here.

