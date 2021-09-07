Family Life Radio Team

The staff at FAMILY LIFE COMMUNICATIONS, INC Contemporary Christian KFLR (FAMILY LIFE RADIO NETWORK)/PHOENIX volunteered their time to prepare nutritious meals for the hungry at a recent Feed My Starving Children Mobile Pack event.



FAMILY LIFE RADIO (FLR) joined the community at the ORO VALLEY CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE near TUCSON, AZ. During their shift, the FLR team helped pack 3,700 meals of the 47,088 that were packaged that day. Overall, the total event packaged 406,728 meals, which will help 1,114 children with enough food for an entire year.



FLR President and COO EVAN CARLSON shared, “It was an incredible honor for our team to be able to package meals that will help turn hunger into hope.”

