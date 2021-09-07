Top Testing CCM Songs (9/7)

ALL ACCESS has partnered with TROY RESEARCH to provide its top-testing songs in the Contemporary Christian format twice each month.



ALL ACCESS Contemporary Christian Format Editor TODD STACH shared, "Many PDs and MDs will look to these test numbers as tool to help make decisions on song adds or movement of their current song categories. Thanks to JONATHAN LITTLE at TROY RESEARCH for his willingness to provide this data at no cost."



Here's the latest (9/7) W25-54 TROY RESEARCH from its participating Contemporary Christian music stations. Notice the sample size of 2,827.





