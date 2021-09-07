Carson Daly To Co-Host Audacy's 'I'm Listening'

AUDACY will broadcast its fifth annual “I'M LISTENING” special, a live national broadcast bringing together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health through open dialogue led by some of the nation’s top influencers. The two-hour special will air nationwide on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd from 6-8p local times across more than 230 AUDACY stations, and will be livestreamed via its digital app.

Partnering with the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION, this year’s “I’M LISTENING" program continues the broadcaster’s support of mental health awareness, with the insights of AFSP medical health experts. Topics covered include mental health and children, the intersection of mental and physical health in the age of COVID-19, calls for social equity, coping techniques and more.

Co-hosted by CARSON DALY, a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, and by DR. ALFIEE M. BRELAND-NOBLE, a pioneering psychologist, author, scientist and founder of mental health nonprofit the AAKOMA PROJECT, the show serves as one of the largest national resources for those looking to better understand mental health, connect, heal, share, and ultimately remind people that it’s OK to not be OK. Listeners are encouraged to call in for advice or to share their experiences.

Among those participating are BILLIE EILISH, LIL NAS X, LIZZO, SHAKIRA, JUSTIN BIEBER, CLEVELAND CAVALIER KEVIN LOVE, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's TOM MORELLO and BLEACHERS' JACK ANTONOFF.

AUDACY SVP Programming DAVE RICHARDS, commented, “We recognize we are trusted companions and loyal friends to our listeners - we know the power of talk can save lives. Our I'M LISTENING platform meets people where they are and provides a safe space for them to talk about mental health. Many of us have been affected by mental health issues either personally or through family and friends. By using the power of talk, we amplify the personal mental health stories of artist and celebrity influencers through our platform and shift the norm of talking about these issues.”

What began in 2017 in response to the premature death by suicide of SOUNDGARDEN's CHRIS CORNELL has grown into a yearlong commitment to mental health. This year, AUDACY is partnering with the AFSP to promote the organization’s WORLD SUICIDE PREVENTION DAY on SEPTEMBER 10th. AUDACY is working with AFSP as its exclusive media partner to further shape conversations about mental health and resources in productive, meaningful ways.

“I’M LISTENING” is a part of AUDACY SERVES, the company’s social impact platform that raises awareness of social issues and brings communities together for good. It aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone.

