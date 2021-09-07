Joe Mathieu

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP News/Talk WRCA (BLOOMBERG 106.1FM/92.9HD2)/BOSTON has added "Sound On" with JOE MATHIEU to its everyday lineup at 5p (ET).

Anchored by BLOOMBERG WASHINGTON correspondent MATHIEU, the one-hour news program delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the WHITE HOUSE and CAPITOL HILL, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. The program currently airs in WASHINGTON, D.C., NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO and nationally on SIRIUSXM 119.

"Sound On" will follow "BLOOMBERG Bay State Business," which will now air from 2-5p (ET) on WRCA (BLOOMBERG 106.1 FM/92.9HD2)/BOSTON. MATHIEU is a veteran BOSTON radio host, formerly holding morning drive anchoring positions at both WBZ-A and WGBH-F.

« see more Net News