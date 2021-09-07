Moress (Facebook)

While details are scarce at this point, the FACEBOOK page of NASHVILLE industry veteran STAN MORESS is filling up with warm tributes following his death over the holiday weekend after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 83.

His career included time at RCA RECORDS, SONGLAND, and ARISTA RECORDS, among, others, and, most recently, as a partner at THE CONSORTIUM since 2001.

See the tributes here. We’ll share memorial service details when they are available.

« see more Net News