Nashville Music Industry Mourns Stan Moress
by Phyllis Stark
September 7, 2021 at 1:29 PM (PT)
While details are scarce at this point, the FACEBOOK page of NASHVILLE industry veteran STAN MORESS is filling up with warm tributes following his death over the holiday weekend after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 83.
His career included time at RCA RECORDS, SONGLAND, and ARISTA RECORDS, among, others, and, most recently, as a partner at THE CONSORTIUM since 2001.
See the tributes here. We’ll share memorial service details when they are available.