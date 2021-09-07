Launching with FOX Sports Radio

Newly launched GRIFFIN BROADCASTING Sports KTSB (THE BLITZ 1170 AM)/TULSA has added FOX SPORTS RADIO as of yesterday, airing from 7p – 6a (CT) on weeknights, and 24/7 on weekends.

Among the weekday additions from FOX SPORTS RADIO are "Outkick The Coverage," "The Odd Couple With CHRIS BROUSSARD & ROB PARKER," "The JASON SMITH Show With MIKE HARMON" and "The BEN MALLER Show."

KTSB PD JEREMIE POPLIN commented, “We’re excited to launch a station with great local personalities combined with the excellent resources of FOX SPORTS RADIO. We could not have asked for a better partnership.”

