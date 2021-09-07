James Golden aka Bo Snerdley

JAMES GOLDEN, host of “The BO SNERDLEY Show" on RED APPLE MEDIA News/Talk WABC/NEW YORK, has formed the GOLDEN-TIPP POLL.

The joint effort of the talk show host and TECHNOMETRICA INSTITUTE OF POLCY AND POLITICS (TIPP) will focus on issue-specific surveys of public opinion involving emerging political policies.

The GOLDEN-TIPP POLL continues the talk radio host’s 30-year engagement in the public policy arena.

GOLDEN, known as BO SNERDLEY from "The RUSH LIMBAUGH Show," commented, “Objectivity and accuracy are paramount in providing information, so people can make informed decisions about their lives. I can think of no better partner for providing radio listeners with the political, historical and socio-economic information they need than TIPP.”

TIPP is a nationally known leader in the collection and dissemination of public opinion research whose insights and analysis are followed by news organizations, policymakers, and brands from around the world.

The collaboration between GOLDEN and TIPP is a, “natural fit,” he said. The GOLDEN-TIPP POLL will announce results of opinion surveys on key issues on a weekly basis, as well as sponsored polling heading into the 2022 mid-term election cycle.

