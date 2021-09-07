Charese Fruge, Lori Bennett

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE finds out how CUMULUS/MUSKEGON (and wearer of so many more hats) OM/PD LORI BENNETT makes it all happen.

Contemplating her very rich and rewarding career, BENNETT noted, “I've been told 'no’ a lot. Some, because of old gender politics, disguised as ‘wrong time, wrong demo, wrong experience, wrong look (before socials).’ I don't do ‘no.’ I handled the challenges by either finding a way to change some of that dialogue or getting very creative in finding ways to work around it, only ‘IF’ I wanted to. Some wasn't worth the trouble.”

