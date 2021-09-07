Jared Marshall

JARED MARSHALL has been appointed as the new PD of DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KMVA-F (HOT 97.5 & 103.9)/PHOENIX. The market veteran replaces RON PRICE, who exited earlier this summer. He was formerly the Digital Dir./Asst. Brand Manager for crosstown Country KMLE when it was CBS/ENTERCOM. He began his new duties on TUESDAY (9/7).

MARSHALL said, "I'm tremendously honored and excited to be joining the newly rebranded DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP as PD for KMVA. This cluster of locally owned and operated stations has always been at the forefront of delivering engaging creative content to the audience, and I can't thank JEFF TRUMPER and MIKE GALLAGHER enough for entrusting me with the Hot 97.5 & 103.9 brand.”

Making the announcement, DVMG Pres./CEO JEFF TRUMPER remarked, "JARED is a seasoned, results-oriented professional and I am thrilled to have him as HOT 97./103.9 Brand Manager and PD. He has a rich history of success across many stations and markets. He understands the PHOENIX market from his time with CBS/ENTERCOM. His energy level is contagious and his staff will benefit from him being in the building."

